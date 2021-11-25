Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was over 100kg while filming ‘Bob Biswas’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in the crime thriller Bob Biswas and to step into the shoes of the notorious contract killer, Abhishek went through a transformation.

As seen in the trailer, Abhishek had to put on some weight for the role and he spoke about the change in his appearance in a recent interview.

Talking about the choice of using prosthetics vs putting on weight, Abhishek told India Today, “When you put a prosthetic stomach, it is very inanimate. And you look fake somewhere. I believe today the audience wants to see an actor being completely authentic with the material that they have. They want to see the actor really jump in with both two feet and to really go for it. And they are very quick to point out when they do something like this.”

“I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up,” he said. Abhishek explained that the weight of his body helped him get the right body language. “Weight pulls you down a bit. So, I wanted that slight hunch. I wanted that in the walk. For me, I feel if I can look the character, I feel 50% of my performance is taken care of. That’s what we did,” he shared.

The shoot of Bob Biswas was halted due to the lockdown so Abhishek Bachchan had to maintain the weight over the course of many months. He told India Today, “Throughout the lockdown, I had to maintain that weight. That was tough. Because it is not nice to be overweight like that. It is very cumbersome, and I am not even getting into the effects it has on your health which it does, but it is difficult to carry that kind of weight around you. You have to do what you have to do for your work and your film. We managed to pull it off and finish the film and started the arduous process of losing it for my next project, which I was shooting soon after.”

When asked about the reactions of his daughter Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya to his weight gain, Abhishek said, “They understand that it is part of the profession and they know it is second nature to all of us at home as actors. So, everybody is very used to this process.”

Bob Biswas releases on ZEE5 on December 3.