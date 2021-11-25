ITP directed for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman has directed Islamabad traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city during peak hours and take strict action against those involved in violation of rules.

The IGP visited various roads of the city along with SSP (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan and asked to ensure safe road environment in the city through strict implementation on traffic rules. Later, he visited ITP headquarters and was briefed about efforts of the force to control traffic mess and campaigns to check use of fancy number plates and tinged glasses.

The IGP said that Islamabad traffic police would have to strictly follow its operational codes and achieve its objectives including equal application of law and coming upto the expectations of the public through hard work and commitment of its personnel.

The IGP said that he has great expectations from the force and it is duty of everyone in the force to accomplish the responsibilities in a dedicated manner. It is the hard work of traffic cops which brought great successes for Islamabad traffic police force, the IGP said and hoped for continuation of professional and honest attitude to bring more laurels for the force.

He said that Islamabad traffic police has got image of disciplined and corruption free force and further efforts should be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

Acknowledging the service of Islamabad traffic police, he said it has become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavors must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Islamabad police chief said that discipline plays crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism. He said that Islamabad traffic police is service oriented force and provision of prompt help to the distressed road users is the hallmark of the department. The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP, he added

He also directed the police officials to ensure decent interaction with people and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad traffic police is pursuing decent policing measures and its official perform duties in tough weather conditions to ensure convenience to citizens.

The purpose of the IGP’s visit was to boost the morale of the force and provide them guideline to improve performance.