PMLN leaked fabricated clips aimed at pressuring judiciary: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Maryam Nawaz has organised a team to make fake audio and video footage to exert pressure on judiciary.

Talking about the alleged recordings of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, the Information Minister termed it as fake and claimed that anytime the PML-N is accused of wrongdoing, the party tries to exert pressure on the judiciary.

According to the Federal Information Minister, Maryam Nawaz’s attitude has always been negative and her goal is to put pressure on the courts. The minister hoped that the judiciary will reject the pressure and reveal all of the persons involved in the audio clip.

Talking about decisions of the cabinet, Fawad Hussain said that a ministerial committee had been constituted to liaise with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring implementation of the recently passed laws on electoral reforms.

The committee would finalize all the nitty-gritty on use of the EVMs in the next election such as cost, numbers of machines and others, he added.

The minister said it was imperative that next general election should be and would be held with help of EVMs at all the cost and 9 million overseas Pakistanis would exercise their right of franchise.

To a query, the minister said the government had reached out to the opposition many a time and asked them to share their suggestions on the electoral reforms as it wanted consensus on the matter.

The entire nation including government, opposition and public had consensus over reforming the existing electoral system, he said, stressing the need for use of the EVMs to end rigging for once and all.