COVID-19: NCOC reports 9 deaths, 350 cases in a day

On Wednesday morning, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 9 coronavirus deaths and 350 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh 350 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,282,860. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,677.

Moreover, a total of 38,038 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 350 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.92 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,007.

Statistics 24 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,038

Positive Cases: 350

Positivity %: 0.92%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1007 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 24, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 1,015 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,239,995.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 14,188.

Furthermore, 474,573 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,638 in Punjab, 179,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,525 in Islamabad, 33,456 in Balochistan, 34,538 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,410 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.