SC orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower, seeks report by afternoon

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the structure of Nasla Tower be demolished immediately and to submit the report by afternoon.

The case was heard at Supreme Court Karachi Registry. A larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has asked Karachi commissioner to resign if he is unable to perform.

“We’ll throw you in jail right away,” CJP said during the hearing on the destruction of the Nasla Tower. “Is he even entitled to become commissioner Karachi?” Justice Gulzar asked the advocate general of Sindh.

Commissioner Karachi apologised to the larger bench hearing the case after being strongly reprimanded by the court.

Later, the CJP ordered him to demolish Nasla Tower right away and submit a report and photos to the court by the afternoon.