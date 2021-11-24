Bitcoin falls to $56,329 amid tight bear grip on crypto market

The cryptocurrency market continued with a bearish trend on Tuesday, with the market capitalisation shedding another 1.4 percent to reach $2.66 trillion as of 1300 hours GMT. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin shed 1.57 percent to reach $56,329. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.06 trillion. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, slipped 1.09 percent to reach $4,137. With this fall in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $486 billion. Similarly, XRP price decreased by 1.54 percent to reach $1.04. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $103.7 billion after this decrease. Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price went down by 2.06 percent to reach $1.77. Its market capitalisation has reached $58 billion with this decrease. Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price went slightly down by 0.03 percent to reach $0.223. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $29.5 billion. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that Bitcoin poses “significant risks” to consumers, citing El Salvador’s recent move to make the e-token legal tender as the country prepares to launch a crypto-funded “Bitcoin City.”













