Senior bureaucrat faces inquiry for ‘equating’ PTI govt with Taliban

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against Senior Joint Secretary Cabinet Division Hammad Shamimi for making a statement on the social media questioning competence of the government and equating it with the Taliban.

Shamimi, a Grade 21 officer, the other day said one of similarities between the PTI and the Taliban was that both after getting the government were thinking as to how to run it. “And the center of their expectations is also Aabpara”, he added in a clear reference to the ISI.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed DG FIA to conduct an inquiry against Shamimi in accordance with the Civil Servants (Efficieny and Discipline) rules, 2020. The notification states that the inquiry will be completed within sixty days. Upon completion, the report will be submitted to the prime minister with clear findings and recommendations.