Pakistan’s largest logistics company goes solar

Pakistan’s multimodal logistics organization, National Logistics Cell (NLC), plans to solarise its cargo stations and offices across the country to cut costs and reduce carbon emissions. Not only does the solar system produce more sustainable energy, but the programme also includes net-metering solution to promote distributed generation, an official said, adding that small wind turbines would also be integrated in the system, where possible and feasible, to supplement generation.

NLC is already in a process to engage firms to conduct exact load estimation surveys at its sites across the country. A large number of manufacturing and assembling units in the country are opting for renewable energy (captive) generation to secure uninterrupted supply and ensure efficiencies.

Earlier, the captive generation was gas-based, but now the gas is a scarce and expensive commodity, so the companies are opting for renewable captive generation. Big banners such as P&G, Service Industries Limited, Kohinoor Textile Mills, Fauji Cement Company Eni, and DP World have installed solar power generation to meet their energy requirements.

In addition, several others have entered into bulk power procurement agreements with the alternative energy producers, while a large number of sugar mill-owners have already setup biogas plants.

Gas shortage, lower costs and commitment to a clean environment are compelling the companies to switch to alternative energy resources. Captive renewable energy offers short-term, as well as long-term efficiencies, while being environment-friendly.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) employ multimodal means of transport, including road, train, sea and air to provide end-to-end solutions. NLC’s capability is further augmented by a network of dry ports and warehousing facilities in major commercial hubs and gateway towns of Pakistan.

NLC operates under the ambit of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and functions through the National Logistics Board (NLB), chaired by the minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.