Country’s IT exports witness unprecedented growth: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib revealed on Saturday that the country’s IT exports witnessed an unprecedented growth of 39 per cent, touching $830 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year. The minister took to Twitter and pointed out that the IT exports were $596 million during the same period last year.

Earlier this month Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque had claimed that IT exports would be increased to $15 billion during the next five years. Inaugurating ‘Digital Studio for Journalists’ at the Karachi Press Club, the minister said that the IT exports had already increased from $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion. He said the government had set an export target of $3.5 billion by June 2022.

The IT Ministry had initiated many projects to connect rural areas to the digital world, Haque added. Last month, President Dr Arif Alvi had urged the need to bring the country's IT sector at par with European and US standards besides ensuring data security.