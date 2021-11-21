Gold prices decrease by Rs800, traded at Rs123,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs800 and was sold at Rs123,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,600 the previous day. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs686 to Rs106,138 against its sale at Rs106,824 whereas that of and ten-gram 22 karat went down to Rs97,294 from Rs97,922. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1846 against its sale at $1858, the Jewellers Group reported.













