Umrah permits limited to 18-50 age group for international pilgrims

Saudi government has imposed an age restriction from 18-50 for overseas pilgrim applying to visit the country to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia government has said that permits for performing Umrah are limited to those aged from 18to 50 years for overseas Muslims, the decision was taken to restrict the number of overseas travelers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also said that the pilgrims must be fully vaccinated with vaccines recognized in Saudi Arabia against the coronavirus, along with that, visitors will also have to present a vaccination certificate to obtain an electronic entry visa through the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s online platform. Only people with verified immunity status will be able to enter the holy mosques.

The ministry has recently launched a service enabling overseas Umrah pilgrims to obtain permits for performing umrah through health apps Eatmarna and Tawakkalna in an effort to facilitate procedures for them. Those applying for permits on the app will have to first register on the Saudi Quddum platform. Only then they will be able to secure permits on the apps.

Only people with permits will be allowed to enter the two holy mosques after their immunity status is verified at the entrances.

Last month, the country eased the restrictions after a sharp decline in positive case with mandatory use of mask and no social distancing, however, has now set an age limit for overseas pilgrims.