Trailer of thrilling desi noir series ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ released

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announced the premiere of the Zindagi anthology, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam through an intriguing trailer.

The suspenseful desi noir series is slated for launch on 10th December globally on ZEE5.

Directed by critically acclaimed British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a six-part anthology series featuring seven women. The series boasts of an eclectic ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawar.

While we have seen women as archetypes of patience often forgiving the treachery they have suffered, this show unearths their unapologetic, unforgiving side. The web series showcases what happens when a woman’s limit is pushed.

Written by the dynamic writer duo – Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse of what happens when women decide to take charge of their destiny and not kneel before situations and society. Speaking about the show, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares, “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is an ode to women who dare to reclaim their powers despite all odds. The series explores reasons that can lead women to a point where they can go to any extent to avenge oppression. This is one of our most unconventional offerings, Poetic and deadly at the same time. We are excited to share a glimpse of it with our audience!”

Commenting on the series, Creator and Director, Meenu Gaur said, “I am excited that I got the chance to create a show which delivers on suspense, mystery, and entertainment while leaving the indelible stamp of a woman’s point of view all over it. Giving film noir a South-Asian/desi and the feminist twist was definitely on my filmmaking bucket list. With this show, the femme fatale shakes off several decades of the male gaze and play on their terms.”

Sarwat Gilani, who plays Mehak, said, “This series showcases the essence of life through different people and characters. The series is empowering, and it highlights the issues women face in a very honest way instead of sugar-coating them. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is an important show for everyone as it portrays the consequences of trying to exploit and undermine women.”

Sanam Saeed, who plays Zuvi, added, “I am extremely happy to collaborate with Zindagi in this very different and mazedaar role compared to what I have done in the past. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a show full of courage, sassiness and power. It was a delight to work on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go to any extent to get what they desire.”

