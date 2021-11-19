Man arrested for looting people in name of Hajj, Umrah packages

On Friday, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi have arrested a man for looting people in the name of Hajj and Umrah packages.

The accused allegedly pocketed over Rs10 million from 79 citizens through fraud.

FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has registered a case against the suspect under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

However, agency officials have stated that they have not only taken the details of 43 bank accounts but were also investigating other cases of fraud against the suspect.