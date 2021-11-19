Speakers for simple lifestyle to prevent onset of diabetes

An awareness walk was organized here on Thursday by the Department of Medicine of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto(SMBBMU) Larkana in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Diabetes(PSD), Larkana chapter, in connection with “World Diabetes Day” to create mass awareness against the Diabetes.

The day is observed every year to raise awareness among the masses about issues relating to Diabetes. The walk started from Medical Unit-II, CMC Hospital, city block Larkana and marched through all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded at Chandka Medical College. The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Diabetes.

The walk was led by the Chairman Department of Medicine of SMBBMU Larkana and Chairman PSD Larkana chapter Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, Professor Hakim Ali Abro, Registrar, SMBBMU Larkana Dr. Syed Qararo Shah, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of SMBBU Larkana Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana Dr. Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Diabetes Specialist Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abro, Professor Dr. Ibrahim Alam Siddiqui, Professor Aftab Hussain Shah, Dr. Azizullah Jalbani and was largely participated by the professors, doctors, notables, social workers, students, teachers, para-medical staff and others. This year’s theme is “Access to Diabetes Care: If not now, when?”

Addressing the participants of the walk the speakers said that simple lifestyle measures are very effective in preventing or delaying the onset of diabetes which can help control weight and lower blood sugar level.

They said that studies have shown that just 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day, five days a week, is enough to promote good health and reduce the chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

They said a healthy diet like eating between three and five servings of fruit and vegetables a day and eating less sugar and saturated fats has been proved to be important in maintaining appropriate weight, and therefore a lower risk of type-2 diabetes.

They said people with diabetes are at greater risk of dying from coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral vascular disease than people without the condition.They added smoking increases the risk of such diseases so diabetes patients should avoid smoking to prevent from medical complications. They said over half of all cases of type 2 diabetes could be avoided if excessive weight gain in adults could be prevented.

They said everyone should make sure that what will be the desirable body weight and should set small, achievable and realistic short-term targets. They added people need proper meal planning and a strong will and desire to achieve the targets through regular physical exercise.

They said even a person with diabetes can lead a normal healthy life, if his or her diabetes is well under control and this can be achieved by closely following the advice of the doctor, balancing the diet, medication and exercise, reducing stress and having a positive outlook to life.

They also said type 2 diabetes may be prevented or delayed by proper diet which is low fat and high fiber foods, avoidance of excessive weight gain, regular physical exercise, and avoidance of aggravating factors such as smoking and stressful lifestyle. They added unnecessary worry can lead to earlier development of Diabetes as well as several other diseases like heart disease. Speaking on the occasion, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gulzar Ahmed Shaikg said that “encouraging good habits” is a lifelong process which needs to start from early age.

“The public must however also play their parts by knowing the risk factors, leading healthy lifestyles and encouraging others to do so as well. Together, we can promote healthy communities and protect the future generations of Pakistan,” he said.