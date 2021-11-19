Lawyers stage sit-in in IIOJK; demand return of martyrs’ bodies

The lawyers in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district staged a sit-in protest demanding return of bodies of the civilians martyred in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Islamabad Bar Association staged a peaceful sit-in in the premises of District Court and demanded an impartial probe into the Hyderpora fake encounter to provide justice to the bereaved families, Kashmir Media Service reported. Peoples Democratic Party Chairperson Mehbooba Mufti also retweeted the photograph of a lawyer, Advocate Amreen, carrying a placard during the protest seeking justice for her brother Imran Qayoom. The retweet of Mehbooba Mufti read, “Advocate Amreen, sister of Imran Quyoom, joined the lawyers in Islamabad protesting to demand justice to victim families of Hyderpora. Imran was killed by the troops on July 25, 2021 in Kulgam during a fake encounter.













