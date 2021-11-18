Daily Times

PM postpones his Chitral visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Chitral has been postponed due to political commitments, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, PM Imran was scheduled to pay a one-day visit to Chitral today.

According to the sources, PM Imran delayed his visit citing his political engagements.

Earlier in a day, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed dialed Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office to pay a farewell.

PM Imran Khan praised Gen Faiz’s services as the ISI chief and expressed good wishes for him on his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar.

