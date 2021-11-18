PM postpones his Chitral visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Chitral has been postponed due to political commitments, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, PM Imran was scheduled to pay a one-day visit to Chitral today.

According to the sources, PM Imran delayed his visit citing his political engagements.

Earlier in a day, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed dialed Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office to pay a farewell.

PM Imran Khan praised Gen Faiz’s services as the ISI chief and expressed good wishes for him on his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar.