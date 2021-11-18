Pak vs BD: Squad announced by PCB for the first T20 against Bangladesh

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 12-member squad for the first T20 against the host, Bangladesh.

The first T20 fixture is scheduled to be played between the two teams at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday (tomorrow).

The match will start at 1400 local time.

Two players who were the part of T20 World Cup team have not been included in the final squad as the selectors have decided to rest Asif Ali and Imad Wasim for the first match.

Mohammad Hafeez had earlier announced to withdrawal from the Bangladesh tour.

The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.

Pakistani squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik,

Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur for T20 series against Pakistan

On the other hand, Bangladesh will rest batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for the three-match T20 international series against Pakistan.

Mushfiq was under fire for his below-par performance in the recent T20 World Cup, having scored just one half-century in eight matches.

Bangladesh had a dismal tournament, where they lost to Scotland in the qualifiers and failed to win a single game in the Super-12 phase.

They were forced to make at least six changes to the squad for the upcoming series, with all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out due to injury.