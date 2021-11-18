COVID-19: Pakistan records 460 new cases in last 24 hours

On Thursday (today), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded another 10 coronavirus deaths and 460 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the fresh 460 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,280,822. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,638.

Moreover, a total of 41,131tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 460 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.11 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,044.

However, as of yesterday, 336 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,229,683.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,501.

Furthermore, 473,561 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,162 in Punjab, 179,346 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,406 in Islamabad, 33,422 in Balochistan, 34,521 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,404 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

P