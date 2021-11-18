President, PM, Fawad, others condole demise of Sheikh Rashid’s brother

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended condolences to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the death of his brother.

In their separate messages, both expressed grief over the passing away of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, the elder brother of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed grief over the demise of the brother of Sheikh Rashid.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar. In a message, he said death of Sheikh Rashid’s brother was a great shock. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud also expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.