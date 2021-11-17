PM Imran Khan avoided speeches of Opp leaders

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to the speeches of the Opposition leaders they made during the joint session of parliament, Daily Times reported.

However, PM entered the parliament well before the start of the joint session but instead of attending it, he decided to stay away.

Though the prime minister attended PTI and allies parliamentary party meetings, he did not welcome the House proceedings.

It was later learnt that the prime minister would return to the parliament once leaders of the opposition parties finished their speeches.

Imran Khan did return to the House after the government members starts to deliver their speeches.