Opposition tries to blackmail on legislation, says Faisal Javed

The Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that the opposition has always tried to bargain and blackmail the government on the legislation of the public interest.

Responding to a point of order of the opposition leaders he said that earlier, the opposition parties had tried to bargain and blackmail the government on the NAB Ordinance as they wanted the amendments of their interest. According to the constitution, it’s the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to make the electoral process transparent, he added.

The opposition does not want that any legislation could be made in the public interest so it keeps trying to block it, he said.