PM rejects proposal to hike petrol price

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendation to hike the price of petroleum products.

Therefore, following the prime minister’s decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

In its recommendation to the prime minister, OGRA had recommended jacking up the price of diesel and petrol by Rs5 per litre.

Earlier, on November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre. The decision came as a surprise for the masses as on November 1, which was the scheduled date to announce results, the prime minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by OGRA and the Finance Division and was directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16.