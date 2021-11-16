‘People’s help a must to keep environment clean’

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab and Spokesperson for the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that without sincere cooperation of people, keeping environment clean will remain a dream only.

Talking to the media at the office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday, he said people should play their role by registering complaints on the helpline 1716 and on Deputy Commissioner Office’s complaints helpline 0307-0002345 regarding violations of government orders on smog.

He said that Lahore, the city of gardens, is the heart of Punjab, and steps like Miyawaki forests and introduction of electric buses would help in making it more beautiful. He said that by declaring smog a calamity, the government now had a number of viable options for its eradication.

Hasaan said that a special anti-smog squad comprising representatives from the Environment Protection Department, Police, Assistant Commissioner’s office, LESCO, WASA and MCL would conduct weekly inspection of all industries in Lahore and take stern action over violations.

He said that despite orders to transfer all kilns in Punjab on zigzag technology, reports of violations were being received. In this regard, 250 kilns had been sealed so far and fines of about Rs27 million imposed on the law violators. He said burning of crop residue on both sides of the Pak-India border was a major cause of smog. So far, Rs3.6 million fine has been imposed and 824 FIRs registered against violators, he said and added that 700 smoke emitting vehicles were also fined Rs3.8 million.

Hasaan Khawar said that the district administration had requested the oil marketing companies to ensure the sale of Euro 5 standard petrol in these two months to reduce air pollution.