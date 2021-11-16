MERC delegates visit rescue headquarters and academy

A delegation comprising of 20 members from Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC) Balochistan visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy on Monday.

The delegation was included MERC Balochistan staff of Control Room and Head office core team. They visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell, Rescue 1122 Lahore Command and Control Centers and Rescue 1122 Kasur and Gujranwala to have exposure of Emergency Call & Dispatch System, Call Monitoring, response mechanism and emergency dashboard etc. for establishing an effective Emergency Rescue Service in Balochistan.

The delegation met with Dr Rizwan Naseer DG Emergency Services and discussed about the processes involved in establishment of Emergency Service. Dr. Rizwan informed the delegates about the emergency services reforms which have been carried out in Pakistan as a result of which the first professionally trained Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was established in Pakistan in 2004 and gradually evolved into an integrated emergency services model and comprehensive emergency preparedness, response and prevention system established under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006.

He also informed about the support of Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Punjab, to establish Emergency Service in far flung areas and provide assistance for establishment of Emergency Service in Balochistan.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid Registrar Academy along with senior officers of Emergency Services at Rescue Headquarters welcomed to the delegates of MERC of Balochistan. The delegates of MERCs Balochistan witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of Emergency Management which includes Response to Medical emergencies, Firefighting, Urban Search and Rescue, Rescue from height and Hazmat Incident etc.

At the end, delegates appreciated the support of Government of Punjab and Emergency Services Academy for training of Balochistan cadets to establish Medical Emergency Response Centers in Balochistan.