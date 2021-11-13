‘Hawkeye’ — MCU series is decent and good, Christmasy fun

The first reactions to the Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Hawkeye, are here. The Disney+ MCU series centres around Clint Barton’s titular archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye and his mentee Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Kate Bishop would take up the mantle of Hawkeye in the show. Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood and Rhys Thomas are directing the series and Jonathan Igla is the lead writer on the series. Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox also star. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted, “#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!”

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell’s impression was mixed. He said the first two episodes “are decent, but nothing that grabbed me after the first episode’s killer opening.” The Hollywood Reporter contributor Richard Newby tweeted, “Hawkeye is good, Christmasy fun. It does feel the least ambitious of the MCU series thus far. Reminds me a bit of the Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a treat and I can’t wait until she meets Pugh’s Yelena. #Hawkeye.”

SlashFilm’s Ethan Anderton wrote, “#Hawkeye is solid, but doesn’t have a plot that commands attention in the first two episodes. But where it shines is giving Clint Barton time breathe as a character, showing how he deals with being recognized as a superhero and the hardship that comes with it.”