TMUC Islamabad formalizes Student Council 2021-22

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad formalizes Student Council 2021-2022 in an effort to regularizing the student body representatives and to encourage Millennials to become responsible pupil and citizen at TMUC, Sector H-11/4 Islamabad, says a press release.

Her Excellency Ms. Irene Gancheva, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, graced this auspicious occasion as Chief Guest. Proud parents of the elected members were also present at the occasion as Ambassador Gancheva administered the oath after awarding the council sashes to the student council which they received with immense pride and fervor.

Also speaking at the occasion, TMUC Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) urged the students to remain focused on their studies as they deliver on their council roles while representing The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC and their country responsibly and uphold the institution’s values, working for its progress in keeping our social contract intact.

TMUC Islamabad students vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as members of the Student Council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth to become contributing members of the society and humanity at large.

Addressing the student council on the occasion chief guest Ambassador Irene, emphasized on the need for the students to exercise leadership, sympathy and empathy in their daily lives and their roles as Student Council members. She urged them to become responsible youth ambassadors and assume their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in TMUC as well as Pakistan. She appreciated the students while commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, opportunities, and mentorship.

The executive council members of the newly installed student council, while speaking at the occasion, thanked the TMUC leadership and urged the students to learn from their seniors while giving them due respect.

TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of nurturing forward-thinking and organized future leaders by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and interpersonal skills required for facing global challenges.