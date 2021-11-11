Again abandoning Afghanistan by international community to be a mistake: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf told the four-member US delegation headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha who called on the NSA that abandoning Afghanistan again by the international community would be a mistake.

According to the news release, both sides discussed the situation of Afghanistan to enhance cooperation in light of the regional and international developments and challenges.

At the meeting, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said the world needed to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis.

He said Pakistan was coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Moreover, the two sides also exchanged views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the US, and the determination to strengthen ties in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.