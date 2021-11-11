Islamabad reports surge in dengue virus cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has recorded 48 new dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours. The district health officer (DHO) confirmed the news.

The death number from dengue fever surged to 19. Islamabad has reported a total of 4,247 mosquito-borne viral disease cases in the current season. Out of the total 2,422 infections were reported in rural areas and 1,824 were registered in urban areas of the federal capital.

Dengue fever cases are increasing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates. It often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu. Severe symptoms such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea can also occur.