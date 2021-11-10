5 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate

As many as five reports of various Senate standing committees including Interior, Commerce, Maritime and Planning, Development and Special Initiative were presented in the Senate on Wednesday.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented reports of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021] and on the Bill further to amend the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance, 2001 [The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021] in the House.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Commerce Zeeshan Khanzada presented report of the Committee on the Bill to amend the Trade Organizations Act, 2013 [The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021] and Rubina Khalid Chairperson, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs presented report on “Fishing by Chinese Trawlers in Balochistan’s territorial waters.”

Moreover, Saleem Mandviwalla , Chairman, Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presented special report of the Committee on the recurrent annual untimeliness and futility of the Senate of Pakistan’s recommendatory role in the PSDP.

Meanwhile, Minister of the State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister in-Charge for Finance and Revenue laid the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2020) before the Senate, as required under clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution.