Rs2.52 per unit raise in power tariff for September notified

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase of up to Rs2.52 per unit in electricity rates as part of September fuel adjustment bills.

According to an order released by the Nepra on Tuesday, the authority will collect the increase from consumers in November electricity bills. The increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

According to the notification, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.65 per unit. The FCA for September 2021 will be charged with the bill of November 2021. The Rs2.52 increase will put a burden of Rs40 billion on consumers. As per the notification, the said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021,” it read.