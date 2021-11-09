Government’s incompetence behind inflation, says Khaqan Abbasi

On Tuesday, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi maintained that Pakistan is facing heavy inflation due to the thieves sitting in the federal cabinet and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Daily Times reported.

Abbasi while talking to media persons in Islamabad said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed that it handed over Rs539 billion to the government while Finance Ministry said that only Rs6.5 billion have been received.

“Looks like Chairman and Prosecutor NAB are weak in math”, he added.

He further said that the whole country is being supplied with gas through terminals installed by the PML-N government but the NAB prosecutor said that those terminals caused damage to the national exchequer.

While denouncing the government, Khaqan Abbasi said that PTI’s incompetence is behind inflation in the country.

He also stated that the country can move to the next general elections anytime in a parliamentary democracy and now a people’s government will be established.