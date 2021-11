On Tuesday, the Counter Terrorism Department shot dead two alleged terrorists in Khuzdar, Balochistan, Daily Times reported.

The operation was carried out in the Sarona area of Khuzdar. A spokesperson of CTD Balochistan said that it also confiscated guns and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession.

An FIR has been lodged and further investigation was underway.

Khuzdar is the third-largest city of Balochistan and a four-hour drive from provincial capital Quetta.