Punjab records 6 deaths due to dengue fever, 456 new cases

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 456 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Provincial health department, Lahore has reported 333 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Dengue fever yesterday killed six people, five in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

Yesterday, Rawalpindi reported 37 dengue fever cases.

In Punjab so far 18,935 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, according to the health department. Lahore has reported 14,145 cases of dengue fever.

The viral disease has claimed 75 lives in Punjab in this season, according to a report.

An upsurge of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

Symptoms range from mild to severe. Severe symptoms include dengue shock syndrome (DSS) and dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). These usually require hospitalization.

There are currently no vaccines for the disease. The best method of prevention is to avoid mosquito bites and also follow precautions.