Time for world leaders to ensure peace in Afghanistan: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday appealed to the Muslim world leaders to play their role for peace and development in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies, Lahore he said stability in the region was essential for establishment of peace both in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said anti-state elements were trying to create chaos in Pakistan by fanning sectarianism, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) would arrange the 5th Paigham-e-Islam conference on Feb 30, 2022 at the Islamabad Convention Centre in which around 5,000 ulema and mashaikh would take part from all over the world.

Ashrafi said Imam-e-Ka’aba and Palestine’s chief qazi had also participated as chief guests in the previous four conferences. He said, “We hope for their participation in the upcoming conference as well.” He said the conference would be arranged with an aim to make the Muslim world free from Islamophobia, terrorism and sectarianism. He said a series of ulema and mashaikh conventions would be arranged by the PUC in various cities of the country to educate the youth about Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and to eradicate the negative trend of obscenity and immorality.

He urged ulema to help protect the youth through their knowledge and play their role in that regard.

He said people had witnessed that the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen was celebrated at the official level and the Seerat Authority was being established to take Pakistan in the right direction and making it a welfare state like Madina.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan pursued the case of Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) at every national and international forum in an effective manner, adding that no other Muslim leader in the past could fight the case in that way. He condoled the death of police personnel, who scarified their lives for establishing peace in the country. He prayed for the injured police personnel.

Ashrafi said Pakistan always condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia and it would always stand with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia for its security, defence and stability. He said the PUC also condemned the bomb blast at Kabul and armed drone attack on Iraqi prime minister in Baghdad last night.