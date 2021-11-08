PISA management clarifies not taking Baluch Twins to award ceremony

Accusations of ethnic discrimination directed at the travel management of the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) by musical group the Baluch Twins were clarified by the PISA management on Sunday.

“The management at PISA would foremost like to apologize to the Baluch Twins for the inconvenience they experienced by not being able to attend the PISA’21 show in Dubai on November 5, 2021. The Baluch Twins were one of five esteemed nominees in the Song of the Year category.

In light of the accusations made, PISA would like to elaborate that the circumstances were a result of the cancellation of the flight the Baluch Twins were originally booked on. Twenty-nine PISA guests were on two Lahore to Dubai flights that were cancelled. Despite all efforts, several of those people could not be adjusted on alternate flights and unfortunately, the Baluch Twins were two of them. Covid advisories, the T20 Series and the Expo traffic all contributed to the unfortunate situation.

PISA would like to strongly clarify that the situation was purely logistic and had absolutely nothing to do with racial discrimination, as was accused.

The management at PISA respects all of its nominees, including the Baluch Twins, and will continue to acknowledge, celebrate and encourage their undeniable talent.”