Gold prices increase Rs2,800 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs123,000 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs120,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karats gold also increased by Rs2401 to Rs105,453 against its sale at Rs103,052 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karats surge to Rs96,665 from Rs94,464. The price of per tola silver appreciated by Rs20 to Rs1440 while ten gram silver by Rs17.124 to Rs1234.56. The price of gold in the international market also increased by $26 to $1818 from its sale at $1792, the Jewellers Group reported.













