Feroze Khan discloses story behind his weight loss

Pakistani versatile actor Feroze Khan was recently appeared in an interview where he disclosed the story behind his weight loss journey. Feroze Khan said that, “I used to be really fat due to which I felt really bad when people bullied me in school. Majority of the people were making fun of my appearance. The rejections which I faced altogether those helped me to reduce weight. Another story behind my weight loss journey was a dramatic one. Back in the days, like every other person I fell in love, but the issue which I faced was my appearance and my figure. That was the day when I requested God to help me and he helped me.” Feroze Khan added.













