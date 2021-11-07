OIC special envoy to visit Pakistan, AJK from Nov 7-12

The Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay will be visiting Pakistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir from 7-12 November 2021. A high-level delegation including the OIC’s Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit and other senior officials will accompany the special envoy, according to a press release issued by Foreign Office spokesperson here on Saturday. The special envoy will hold discussions encompassing the peace and security, human rights, humanitarian and legal aspects of the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). His visit will reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to lasting peace in South Asia. During his visit to AJK, the special envoy will interact with a cross-section of the Kashmiri society including the true representatives of the Kashmiri people.













