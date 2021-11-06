Saudi-led coalition kills 126 Huthis

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said Friday it has killed another 126 Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government stronghold of Marib.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Huthis, each time claiming high losses.

The rebels, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses. AFP cannot independently verify the Saudi tolls.

On Friday, the coalition said its strikes “destroyed 16 military vehicles and eliminated 126 terrorists”, the official Saudi SPA news agency reported. The Huthis began a major push to seize Marib city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

Marib, capital of the oil-rich province of the same name, is the embattled government’s last bastion in northern Yemen.