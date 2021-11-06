Breast cancer: Samina Alvi urges early self-examination

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Friday inaugurated a state-of-the art breast cancer’s diagnostic treatment centre at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar. The first lady unveiled plaque of the centre soon after arrival at the KTH where she was warmly welcomed by Chairman Board of Directors KTH Professor Dr Naeem Khawar, Head of Surgery Department Dr Mah Munir Khan and Professor Dr Irum Sabir besides senior doctors and others officials.

The centre is equipped with all modern facilities including mammogram machines, ultrasound and others allied facilities for diagnosing and treatment of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the First Lady said breast cancer was a fatal disease and can be cured if diagnosed at early stage. She said self-examination was a cheapest way of early diagnosing and urged women to immediately come to doctors in case of any suspicious lymph in and around the breast areas.

Samina Alvi said the disease was not an age specific as it could affect any person irrespective of age, adding that a nine-year old girl was also become its victim as reported by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

“The patient should not be ashamed of the disease and immediately informed her family as well take appointment from doctors as delay in the treatment could prove fatal.”

The First Lady said over 90 percent patients can be cured and spend normal life after diagnosing and treatment at early stage, adding chances of survival often become dim in grade 3 and four stages. She said 16 new cases of breast cancers had been diagnosed last month in KTH, which was a matter concerns.

She highly appreciated the KP government for allocating a substantial amount for free treatment of poor cancer patients and KTH administration for establishment of state-of the-art centre besides holding of free camps for diagnosing and treatment of breast cancer’s patients. She said family’s continued support was important to help patient’s until fully recovered. The First Lady underscored the need for establishing and holding of such centres, clinics and camps in all major public and private sectors hospitals for benefits of people.

She urged the media, civil society, academicians, religious scholars and doctors community to spread masses awareness against the diseases on a regular basis, adding “together we can win the fight against this fatal disease.”

She said a healthy mother was guarantee for a prosperous family and urged women to take advantage of the Government’s health facilities besides people-welfare programs and contribute in process of national development.

Professor Dr Nadeem Khawar, Chairman Board of Director KTH, Chairman Surgery Department Dr Mah Munir Khan and others speakers also spoke on diagnostic and treatment options of the patients besides recovery.

Dr Mah Munir Khan said one woman become victim of breast cancer in every three minutes and one died in every 12 minutes in world, adding one woman out of eight become its victim in Pakistan. On this occasion, the patients who recovered from breast cancer shared their ideas and experiences with audiences. Later, Dr Khawar presented shield to the First Lady.