Hidden cameras found in school’s washroom

KARACHI: Hidden cameras were found in private school’s washroom in Karachi. Cameras fixed in female’s washroom and videos of women were being made with the hidden cameras, officials from the Sindh education department confirmed. Adding that several women had lodged a complaint with the education department regarding the hidden camera. After this revelation, show-cause notice has been issued to private school administration.

A team of education department officials had visited the school on Wednesday to check and investigate the matter. They found hidden cameras from the washroom during their visit, the officials confirmed, adding that a vigilance team has submitted a report on the hidden cameras to the education department.