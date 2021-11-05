On Friday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 11 coronavirus deaths and 515 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh 515 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,275,573. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,507.

Moreover, a total of 44,148 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 515 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.16 percent.

Statistics 5 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,148

Positive Cases: 515

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 11

However, as of yesterday, 340 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,224,425. The number of patients in critical care was 1,229.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,741.

Furthermore, 471,205 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 440,788 in Punjab,178,427 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,063 in Islamabad, 33,307 in Balochistan, 34,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.