SNGPL, SSGC executing 7 major projects to reinforce gas transmission network

The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are in process of executing at least seven major projects to reinforce gas transmission and distribution systems in their respective areas. The SNGPL is constructing a 12-kilometre (km) pipeline to supply 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. “The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021,” according to an official document available with APP. Similarly, a 20-km pipeline is being laid to provide 40 mmcfd gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021- 22. However, in order to supply five mmcfd gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City on a temporary basis, a 2-km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City.Whereas, a project is being launched to address the acute low gas pressure issues during the winter season in the Mardan and Peshawar regions, at an estimated cost of Rs2,296 million for system augmentation of transmission Charsadda-Khazana-Tangi pipeline.













