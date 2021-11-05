South Punjab gets first DG water management

The Punjab government has appointed Zafarullah Sindhu, a BS-19 officer of agriculture department, as the first Director General Water Management for south Punjab. The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification, says an official release.

Mr. Zafarullah Sindhu was serving as director water management Multan division and he has been transferred and posted as DG agriculture (water management) expanding his area of responsibility to all three divisions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. He was expected to take charge of his new assignment on Friday, November 5.