Election Night: A Wakeup Call for Dems

A challenge for our nation, a nation in distress, this November, an array of elections, which were looking to shape America’s political landscape, after lots of ups and downs, but mostly downs, this past year.

From election lies, shuffled through by the former President to Big Tech breaking down, after months of regulatory pressure, America is at crossroads between its past and its future. The odds were many. But the foretelling of such an emotional landscape is too much work, even for a fortune teller.

Virginia, America’s coastal liberty, was looking towards a new governor. Biden comfortably won the state in 2020. And Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who was up for re-election, after a one-term pause, pursuant to the commonwealth’s constitution, campaigned with everyone, from the Vice President to former President Obama, and even Voting Rights Advocate Stacy Abrams. His fight, alongside, his running mate, Hala Ayala, was strong and persistent. But are these efforts effortless in front of a GOP-claimed system, that would drop voting in the state of Virginia, a stronghold for Special elections in the state?

Yesterday was election night in America. Take it as the midterms for the midterms. A test for two sides, struggling to hold the grip of respective political landscapes.

Democrats saw 2020 as a strong test and an even more powerful victory. Biden’s 10-point victory in places like Virginia was a testament to Democrats’ hard work after swearing themselves into a left-leaning majority-congress in 2019. Ideas like immigration reform and universal Pre-k for children boosted their chances for a landslide in both national and statewide elections. From Arizona to Florida, Republicans lost their grip on America with their Trumpian image on the forefront. Folks like Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema were de-legitimized as proper lawmakers though Senator Sinema was still treated as majorly democratic, despite her moderate views in roll calls in the Senate.

This too-close-to-call race shows Democrats’ inability to keep the American people happy and satisfied with blockades in the house and the Senate.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe was expecting to win by a landslide this year, campaigning on the same Biden Agenda and climate-oriented work for the commonwealth. The commonwealth is now a bequest of failure. As surprising as it truly is, nothing is what it truly seemed. His opponent, a newcomer to politics and a businessman, won the state with a four-point lead. Campaigning on conventional education, Glenn Youngkin, made sure he could invite the moderates to join him, in his “all together” approach. By not inviting former president Trump to his rallies, he further attracted mainstream republicans, who see themselves at crossroads, between right-wing Trumpism, and right-wing responsibility. To be particular enough, he also made his campaign as divisive as Trump’s. This way, he could resonate with his rash tone and win them over as a “new candidate.”

The governor-elect’s potential policies on crime and education are what he used to attract suburbs and rural areas. Many, other than conservatives, adore the idea of “normal education.” They find the idea of teaching racism and prejudice graphic. Also, on the agenda was opening schools that have been closed for 18 months now. By promising parents a say in school policy, he invited new voters. These voters were once disenfranchised by the former President’s lies.

In New Jersey’s gubernatorial race, incumbent Phil Murphy was known to have his seat as a stronghold. But, on election night, 61 votes separated him and the GOP opponent from victory. Despite his three-point lead as of this morning, as the votes are still being counted, this just goes to show how neck-in-neck the GOP is making its position in power.

The fact of the matter is that Ciatterelli, the opponent, is now thousands apart, but that’s just it, a few thousand. The same million, the same hundred thousand. This too-close-to-call race shows Democrats’ inability to keep the American people happy and satisfied with blockades in the house and the Senate.

Mr Ciatterelli’s pre-mature victory speech was very similar to Trump’s victory speech and we all know how that turned out. Before winning a gubernatorial race, he, in a few words, announced his bid for President, already setting himself as an individual GOP competitor to the already millions of potential republicans in statehouses, and National forums across the country.

Other elections, such as mayoral races in New York City and Boston, took a landslide for Democrat Eric Adams, and progressive Democrat Michelle Wu, who both belong to minority communities and bring social reforms with themselves. Both mayors-elect were defining their respective constituency. These big gaps in both parties are making it abundantly clear that there is no place for moderatism in America. It’s one person’s way or the highway. And in this case, the highway.

The Mid-terms are going to be a challenge for both parties. Leading up to the primaries, Democrats, have to define, one space, whether it’s their progressive wing or their mainstream/Biden wing. One party in power can criticize its own party, but not to the extent of demolishing its own chances of winning. This constant shift between right and left is hurting the American people. Five bills on hold in the House and two on hold in the Senate provide safe passage for nothing but despair and failure.

The writer is a freelance columnist.