Sindh fixes Rs250 per kg sugarcane to support price

KARACHI: On Thursday, the Sindh Cabinet decided to set the minimum support price for sugarcane at Rs250 per 40 kilograms.

A session of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, also proposed the beginning of the crushing season by November 15.

Adviser to the CM on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan briefed the provincial cabinet on the support price of wheat.

The government of Sindh had fixed the support price of 40 KG wheat at Rs2000 for the harvest season of 2020-21, the adviser said. The federal government however, set the support price of 40 KG wheat at Rs1800 for the 2020-21 season, provincial adviser briefed.

“The Agriculture department had proposed an increase in the wheat support price owing to a hike in input prices particularly in fertilizer and diesel rates,” he said.

The cabinet directed the agriculture department to consult over the support price of wheat with the stakeholders. The chief minister also directed agriculture to amend the Act.

The Sindh cabinet also approved the draft of Sindh Waste Energy legislation.

“In the first phase waste energy will be generated in Karachi. Whereas, in the next phase the projects will be launched in other cities of the province,” Sindh’s energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh said.

“Initially a 50-megawatt power generation plant will be installed in the first phase,” the minister added.