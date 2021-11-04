Masood Khan to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to US

ISLAMABAD: A formal summary has been proposed to appoint Masood Khan, the Former Azad Jammu Kashmir president, as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, according to sources.

Masood will supersede Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is currently heading the country’s mission to Washington since 2019 and will soon complete his tenure.

Earlier, Masood was appointed as the 27th president of Azad Kashmir by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016. He was replaced by PTI’s Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary following the AJK elections in August 2021.

During his career, he has served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different capacities since 1980, before elevation as the AJK president.

Masood has always been a great advocate of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan, Masood effectively pointed out the difficulties of the oppressed Kashmiris that warrant an effective strategy to end the never-ending holocaust.

The former AJK president also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 2003 to March 2005, before becoming Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2005 to 2008.

He was also Pakistan’s Ambassador to China between September 2008 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, between October 11, 2012, and February 7, 2015.