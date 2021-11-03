PM Modi uses Pakistani airspace on his return flight to Delhi

On Wednesday morning, Pakistan has once again given its airspace to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane on his return flight from Italy early, Daily Times reported.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed the Indian prime minister’s plane to use Pakistani airspace while travelling to Europe and also on his way back to his country.

The Indian prime minister’s plane which took off from New Delhi had entered Pakistani airspace over Bahawalpur and after flying over Turbat and Panjgur exited the Pakistani airspace en route to Italy.

According to CAA, Modi’s plane flew over Bahawalpur, Turbat and Panjgur before landing at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Boeing-777-300 ER K-7066 took off from Delhi with Narendra Modi on board the plane and returned to the Indian capital using the same route.

According to reports, Indian authorities had requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for the special flight of the prime minister. Pakistan accepted the request and allowed Modi to fly through its airspace.

Earlier on September 22 this year, Pakistan had also allowed the Indian prime minister to use its airspace while he was travelling to the United States.