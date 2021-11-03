COVID-19 claims 11 more lives

On Wednesday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 561 fresh cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh 561 cases, the number of total infections reaches 1,274,578. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,477.

Moreover, a total of 43,914 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 561 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.27 percent.

Statistics 3 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,914

Positive Cases: 561

Positivity %: 1.27%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1313 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 3, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 544 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reaches 1,223,53.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,313. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,570.

Furthermore, 470,690 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 440,542 in Punjab, 178,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,990 in Islamabad, 33,274 in Balochistan, 34,487 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.