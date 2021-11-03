Accountability biggest issue for incompetent league: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said accountability was the biggest issue for an incompetent league. In response to the statement of PML-N lead and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said fugitives and courtiers always considered themselves above the law. He said incompetent people always started a hue and cry whenever the law was tightened. “People are well aware who is behind the expensive LNG deal,” he added. He advised that they should not teach the government the law of the land. Gill said incompetent courtiers were suffering the most from the state of Madinah. However, there was no room for looters and plunderers like Sharif family in the welfare state, he added. In response to the statement of, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal, he said the PML-N leaders were making efforts to prove themselves innocent in the media instead of being accountable. He said corruption and mafia could be eradicated only through justice in the new Pakistan. Pakistan’s place in the Global Hunger Index was at 106 during the PML-N tenure, which has come down at 92 despite coronavirus pandemic, he added.













